WB I-90 at Mercer Island reopens after weekend closure for repairs

WSDOT said crews will continue to work on the bridge but that lanes would begin reopening Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island is reopening Sunday after being closed on Friday for expansion joint repairs, Washington State Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon.

The closure allowed WSDOT crews to repair an expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge to the west side of Mercer Island.

The closures created significant traffic backups as travelers going to Seattle from the Eastside or Mercer Island were forced to use I-405 or the SR 520 Toll Bridge. The closures also coincided with home games for both University of Washington football on Saturday and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

WSDOT emphasized that travelers should expect to still see workers on I-90 even as the roadway reopens. Crews are continuing to remove barrels until about 5 p.m. Sunday.