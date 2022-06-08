Washington operators to see increase in Ferry Boat Program Funding

The Federal Highway Administration recently announced its 2022 allocations for $172 million worth of funding.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries will see an increase in federal ferry boat program funding in 2022 as compared to 2021, following news of allocations by the Federal Highway administration.

Officials say this is the first major release of FBP funding since the passage of the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law, with formula calculations based on data in the most recent Bureau of Transportation Statistics National Census of Ferry Operators.

Nine ferry operators in Washington received a total of $42.4 million for 2022, which officials say is more than double the amounts received in 2021.

Washington State Ferries said its 2022 distribution totals $38 million, and that the agency "relies heavily on the FBP funding to support its Vessel Preservation & Improvement program as well as terminal improvements."

Senator Maria Cantwell released a statement on the news Friday, writing that "this $42.4 million from the Infrastructure Law will help Washington state maintain our world-class ferry fleet. Over 17 million Washingtonians depend on timely and reliable ferry service annually. This funding will ensure that Washington residents and visitors will be able to stay connected to their families, their jobs, and the greater Puget Sound.”