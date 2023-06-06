I-5 off ramp in Everett reopens after truck carrying cattle crashes

EVERETT, Wash. — A truck carrying cattle crashed early Tuesday morning, causing an off-ramp in Everett to be closed.
The Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT) said a truck hauling a cattle trailer hit the gore point at the Broadway ramp at mile marker 192 in Everett. Crews cleared the cattle from the trailer and reopened the off-ramp to Interstate 5 in Everett just after 5:45 a.m. The crash caused the closure to last nearly two hours.
Investigators have not detailed what led up to the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
