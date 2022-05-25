x
SR203 north of Duvall re-opens after tree collapses on roadway, strikes vehicle

SR203 at mile marker 19 is fully blocked because of the collision, which happened between Cherry Valley Road and 189th Ave.

DUVALL, Wash. — A portion of SR203 north of Duvall was fully blocked Wednesday morning after a tree collapsed on the roadway and struck a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP Trooper Jacob Kennett said in a tweet just after 5:15 a.m. that SR203 at mile marker 19 was blocked because of the collision, which happened between Cherry Valley Road and 189th Ave. Shortly after 6 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted all lanes of SR203 re-opened north of Cherry Valley Road. 

Troopers were at the scene directing traffic to side streets.

WSDOT was alerted to remove the tree from the roadway. 

