SR203 north of Duvall re-opens after tree collapses on roadway, strikes vehicle

DUVALL, Wash. — A portion of SR203 north of Duvall was fully blocked Wednesday morning after a tree collapsed on the roadway and struck a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP Trooper Jacob Kennett said in a tweet just after 5:15 a.m. that SR203 at mile marker 19 was blocked because of the collision, which happened between Cherry Valley Road and 189th Ave. Shortly after 6 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted all lanes of SR203 re-opened north of Cherry Valley Road.