Wrong-way driver causes serious-injury crash near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a wrong-way crash on State Route 16 near Port Orchard.

Witnesses began calling 911 to report a sedan driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when they saw the vehicle at Wollochet Drive. north of Gig Harbor, according to state troopers.

The sedan crashed into a pickup truck near the eastbound SR 16 and Mullenix Road on-ramp.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with series injuries.