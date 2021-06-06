Wrong-way driver causes serious-injury crash near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a wrong-way crash on State Route 16 near Port Orchard.
Witnesses began calling 911 to report a sedan driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when they saw the vehicle at Wollochet Drive. north of Gig Harbor, according to state troopers.
The sedan crashed into a pickup truck near the eastbound SR 16 and Mullenix Road on-ramp.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with series injuries.
Eastbound SR 16 was partially closed as troopers investigated. The highway reopened around 6:30 p.m.