Possible delays as westbound I-90 between Preston, Issaquah is reduced to one lane

The lane reduction began on Monday morning and will last until Wednesday evening.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be reduced to just one lane for over two days as crews repair the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The WSDOT said maintenance crews are repairing worn-out bridge decks on westbound I-90 which will require a 56-hour lane reduction. The highway will be reduced to one lane from 10 a.m. on Monday through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, about a mile west of the Preston interchange.

These repairs will require this stretch of highway between Preston and Issaquah to be closed several times this spring, according to the WSDOT. This current lane reduction is the first of several multi-day projects.

WSDOT officials said people traveling on westbound I-90 are likely to experience delays, particularly during peak morning commute hours. There are several alternative routes, however.

People going to the Green River Valley south of Renton should consider using State Route 18 and SR 169 or SR 167.

From the North Bend/Snoqualmie area, people should consider using SR 202 to Southeast Duthie Hill Road/Southeast Issaquah-Fall City Road.

Another lane reduction along westbound I-90 is scheduled from 10 a.m. on April 17 that will last until 6 p.m. on April 19.

During this upcoming closure, WSDOT said crews will repave bridges over East Fork Issaquah Creek.