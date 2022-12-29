West Seattle Low Bridge closed for at least 2 weeks after ice storm 'intensified' issues

The low bridge will be closed to biking, walking, driving and freight traffic.

SEATTLE — The West Seattle Low Bridge will remain closed for at least two weeks while transportation officials repair mechanical issues exacerbated by power outages during last week's ice storm.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, will be closed for biking, walking, driving and freight traffic for at least two weeks. The bridge has been closed since Dec. 23.

SDOT officials said in a release on Tuesday that the problem was initially associated with a computer issue while the bridge was powering back up after an outage. Once the computer issue was resolved, engineers found minor issues with the hydraulic system that moves the bridge had "intensified," according to the release.

SDOT engineers are analyzing possible repair options for the low bridge, but officials do not have an estimate for how long repairs will take. There were existing plans to repair the "aging components" in the low bridge in 2023, but SDOT said the small-scale issues have escalated into more severe problems.

"Until these components are fixed, the bridge cannot be reliably moved without risking more severe long-term damage," SDOT said in the release.

SDOT said additional low bridge closures for repairs may be needed in 2023 along with closures associated with "planned capital improvements" to the bridge next year. The projects include carbon-fiber wrapping and epoxy crack fillings to structurally rehabilitate the bridge, communications and control system upgrades and a lift cylinder rehabilitation on the east of the waterway.

The agency said it is working with King County Metro, the Port of Seattle and the freight community to minimize the effect of the bridge's closure to the public.

Here are detour routes for the low bridge, provided by SDOT: