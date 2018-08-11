Several closures on Interstate 5 in Marysville and State Route 520 in Seattle will impact drivers this weekend.

All lanes of westbound SR 520 will close between 92nd Avenue Northeast and Montlake Boulevard from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure is part of the Washington state Department of Transportation’s work on the West Approach Bridge North project, which extends SR 520’s three westbound lanes from the new floating bridge to Seattle’s Montlake area.

Both directions of I-5 will also close at 116th Street Northeast in Marysville on Saturday night as crews finish construction the new 116th Street interchange onto the freeway.

I-5 lanes will begin closing Saturday at 7 p.m., and they will begin reopening Sunday at 6 a.m. The 116th Street overpass will also be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Lane closure schedule via WSDOT:

Southbound I-5

Saturday, 7 p.m. – One lane closed.

10 p.m. – Two lanes closed.

11:59 p.m. – All lanes closed.

Sunday, 6 a.m. – Lanes begin reopening.

All lanes reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5

Saturday, 8 p.m. – One lane closed.

10 p.m. – Two lanes closed.

Sunday, 12:30 a.m. – All lanes closed.

6:30 a.m. – Lanes begin reopening.

All lanes reopen by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The I-5 closure lets crews test water and sewer pipes underneath the 116th Street overpass.

