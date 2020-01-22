WASHINGTON, USA — Washington state ranked the third worst for driving in a recent WalletHub report.

WalletHub's 2020 report on the best and worst states for drivers considered cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles.

Among states with the highest gas prices, Washington came in at No. 48.

Washingtonians are also paying hefty rates for car insurance and maintenance costs, according to the report.

Washington came in at No. 48 overall, behind Rhode Island and Hawaii.

When it comes to traffic, the Evergreen State came in at No. 35. WalletHub took into account the number of cars on the road, what shape the roads are in and how much time commuters spend in their cars.

Looking for a smooth commute? You'll have to move to Mississippi, which was ranked as having the least amount of congestion during rush hour.

Check out the full report here.