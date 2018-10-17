OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state raises billions of dollars for transportation projects through a gas tax and tolls, but private companies have found other ways to tackle the problem. The state is now looking to those companies for help.

Representatives from rideshare company Uber and navigation app Waze met with the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday in Olympia.

Commission Executive Director Reema Griffith invited the companies. She said private companies can help the state and admitted companies tend to work quicker than government agencies.

Uber’s Jackson Taylor spoke of a summer partnership between Uber and Mercer Island. City funds reduced the rate for Uber Carpool to get to an overcrowded park-and-ride lot.

Taylor said the promotion more than doubled the number of drivers who used the app to get to the lot.

Steve Lemeshow from Waze said a partnership with the state could help subsidize the company’s growing carpool program, which pays drivers who host carpools.

“At the end of the day, who has the influence? People that can speak to everyone,” said Lemeshow. “I think the role of government ultimately is to improve the situation for the commons.”

Whether the state decides to work with the companies will be up to state lawmakers.

