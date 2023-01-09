Strike averted: Victoria Clipper, union agree on contract

The Victoria Clipper will run Labor Day weekend after it came to a contract agreement with 25 workers in customer service, baggage handling, ticketing and docking.

SEATTLE — A Victoria Clipper strike has been averted over Labor Day weekend after the union and ferry company agreed on a contract.

Workers with Unifor Local 114, which represents 25 Clipper employees on the Victoria, British Columbia side, had previously voted to strike Sunday, Sept. 3 if an agreement wasn’t met.

Unifor announced Friday that a tentative agreement was signed. Workers, including those in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and docking, are expected to vote on the contract Sept. 6.

Details of the agreement are expected to be released once the contract is ratified. The union said earlier this week that it sought adjustments to the scheduling system, better job security and an increase in wages.

The Clipper is the only direct fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, offering round-trip service once per day.

The company said it will operate on a different schedule on Sunday, Sept. 3. The ferry will sail from Seattle to Victoria at 8 a.m. and return to Seattle at 7 p.m. Passengers who were booked on an alternative transportation option will be contacted and rebooked.

Sailings will return to their normal schedule Monday, Sept. 4. The clipper will depart Seattle at 8 a.m. and leave Victoria at 5:30 p.m.

It's expected to be a busy Labor Day weekend on the water in the Puget Sound region. Washington State Ferries projects about 400,000 people will ride a ferry this weekend. This summer is poised to be the agency's busiest since before the pandemic.

State ferries also warned passengers of possible last-minute delays and cancelations as it deals with a lack of relief crewing and the potential for mechanical issues on an aging fleet.