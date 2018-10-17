Drivers in Seattle should plan ahead and expect delays this weekend as Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will close both directions of State Route 99 downtown.

Southbound SR 99 will close Friday at 9 p.m. from the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street. The roadway will reopen Monday by 5 a.m.

The northbound lanes of SR 99 will close for 11 hours on Saturday from the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street starting at 6 a.m. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

During the closures, bridge inspectors will complete their final scheduled inspection of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Also see | 3-week Viaduct closure coming ahead of Seattle tunnel opening

The viaduct was repaired and strengthened after the powerful Nisqually earthquake in 2001. Inspectors close the bridge twice a year to make sure it is safe for drivers.

“Our bridge crews know every square inch of the Alaskan Way Viaduct through Seattle,” said Brian Nielsen, administrator of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program. “It is the most inspected structure in the state. Our engineers will make sure it continues to stay safe as we approach opening its replacement – the new SR 99 tunnel.”

WSDOT says crews will also pour concrete for the future highway at the Seattle tunnel’s south portal during the closure.

Ahead of the tunnel's opening, the state plans to close State Route 99 through Seattle for about three weeks beginning Jan. 11.

The tunnel is scheduled to open in early 2019.

Also see | Seattle tunnel delays: Why the project is 3 years late

© 2018 KING