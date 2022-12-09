Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish could reopen Saturday

The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 10 and has grown to more than 10,000 acres, but is considered mostly contained.

INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire is scheduled to reopen Saturday.

Though it is considered an "evolving situation," the highway is expected to reopen at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

On Sept. 21, WSDOT said crews are working toward reopening the highway Monday, Sept. 26.

Highway 2 between Sunset Falls (milepost 36), which is just east of Index-Galena Road, and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49). has been closed for more than a week.

The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 10 and has grown to more than 10,000 acres. It was mostly contained earlier this week, with crews focusing on preventing an east-west spread. The north side of the fire is in the Wild Sky Wilderness and growth is expected to be minimal due to rock outcroppings and other holding features.

The trees that were burned in the fire threatened to crash down onto Highway 2, forcing the state to close it, according to WSDOT. Other hazards included falling rocks and rolling debris due to the destabilized terrain.

Arborists with Washington State Parks removed dozens of trees earlier in the week.