Rollover semi-truck crash, 50-gallon milk spill closes SR 507 south of Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — State Route 507 is closed between Roy and Spanaway near East Gate Road due to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck that spilled about 50 gallons of milk.
The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and has all lanes blocked.
The driver is uninjured, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were other vehicles involved in the crash.
Anyone traveling in the area is urged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.