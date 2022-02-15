Rollover semi-truck crash, 50-gallon milk spill closes SR 507 south of Spanaway

The driver of semi-truck was uninjured, according to Washington State Patrol troopers.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — State Route 507 is closed between Roy and Spanaway near East Gate Road due to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck that spilled about 50 gallons of milk.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and has all lanes blocked.

The driver is uninjured, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were other vehicles involved in the crash.

Anyone traveling in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

🚨Rolled semi is fully blocking SR-507, just south of East Gate Rd (MP 39) in #Spanaway 👇



Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma at the scene. 50 gallons of milk need to get cleaned up 🥛



February 15, 2022

