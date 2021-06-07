Toll rate increases planned for Seattle tunnel, Tacoma Narrows Bridge

The Washington State Transportation Commission, which sets toll rates, is finalizing a plan to increase tolls on the two roads.

SEATTLE — Drivers will likely soon pay more to use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the Highway 99 tunnel in Seattle.

The Washington State Transportation Commission, which sets toll rates, is finalizing a plan to increase tolls on the two roads.

There are a pair of tolling proposals for the Seattle tunnel, both of which would take effect in October.

One option is a 15% toll increase for all rates at all times of the day. That would cost drivers between 15 and 35 cents more than what they currently pay.

The second scenario is a 25-cent toll increase for all rates at all times of the day.

There was a huge drop in traffic during the pandemic, and the commission is looking for ways to make up that lost revenue.

For the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the commission is considering a 25-cent toll rate increase for all drivers, whether they pay with a Good To Go pass, at the toll booth, or through the mail.

A Good To Go pass rate would increase from $5 to $5.25, the toll booth rate would increase from $6 to $6.25, and the pay by mail rate would increase from $7 to $7.25.

There's still time for drivers to weigh in on these proposed changes. The commission is taking public comments on the toll increases for another week. They plan to adopt the new rates in August.

There will not be a toll increase this year on the 520 bridge, the commission said, but there will likely be one in 2023.