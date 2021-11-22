Thanksgiving traffic charts: Best and worst times to hit the road

Traffic is expected to increase this holiday weekend as people gather in person for Thanksgiving.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Planning to travel on Thanksgiving weekend? There's a "good chance" you'll encounter extra traffic with more people gathering in person this holiday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warns.

State highways across the state will see higher traffic volumes, especially on Interstate 90 where "lengthy" delays are expected, according to WSDOT.

On Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, WSDOT expects to see traffic volumes on eastbound I-90 significantly increase starting at 9 a.m. and spiking at 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic picks up again Nov. 27-28.

Ditto for westbound I-90 traffic, which will see higher volumes Nov. 24 and then again Nov. 27-28.

People traveling eastbound on US 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass can expect to see traffic begin pick up Nov. 24, with a significant spike in traffic Nov. 26-27. Westbound traffic begins to pick up Nov. 26, with the busiest days being Nov. 27-28.

Sustained heavy traffic is expected on Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Lacey over the weekend. Midday traffic is expected to be the worst for people driving south, with the worst travel day being Nov. 24. Northbound drivers should expect more traffic Nov. 27-28.

There are no charts for I-5 at the Canadian border due to a difficulty in forecasting travel patterns with COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements.

Along with increased traffic, WSDOT is asking travelers to be prepared for winter travel, especially with staffing issues that may keep the agency from being able to "deliver the same level of service as in years past." Though crews will still be plowing roads through the Cascades, some road or pass closures may last longer and may not get plowed as frequently. In particular, there will be less focus on secondary routes.

WSDOT previously said due to a lack of 24/7 staffing in some areas and during long-lasting storms, response times to crashes and other emergencies may also be slower.

WSDOT staffing issues have been caused by various things like retirements, pandemic-related hiring freezes and the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which cut the agency’s workforce by about 6%.