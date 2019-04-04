The state is lowering the speed limit on I-5 through on a stretch of the freeway where a number of high-profile crashes have occurred in recent months.

As early as next week, the speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph along an eight-mile stretch of I-5 in Tacoma. The speed limit will be enforced in both directions.

In the northbound lanes, speed will be reduced between milepost 130.91 near South 48th Street to milepost 136.19 at Port of Tacoma Road. Speed will be reduced between milepost 136.67 to milepost 130.91.

The reduced speed limit will be combined with increased enforcement by the Washington State Patrol, according to the state.

Because the speed limits were only an advisory before, the state patrol could not cite drivers traveling between 50-60 mph.

Two state construction projects are currently going on in the area, the I-5/SR 16 realignment and Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road HOV project. At least a portion of the freeway through the construction areas have been narrowed.

When the realignment project is complete, the state will consider adjusting the speed limit to just the area of the HOV project. Once all construction is complete, the state will likely raise the speed limit back to 60 mph.

Since September, eight crashes involving semi-trucks have occurred. The latest occurred on March 26.

Speed has been mostly to blame on the crashes.