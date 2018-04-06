The public is invited to weigh in on Seattle’s State Route 99 tunnel tolling rates from June 4-6.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is seeking public comment on three tolling options for the new State Route 99 tunnel through Seattle.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Phinney Center starting with a 5:30 p.m. open house, followed by Public Input Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The first open house meeting was held Monday at the Seattle Public Library.

All three plans released include rates ranging from $1.50 to $2.25 for peak travel hours and a $1 toll overnight. Midday tolls would be either $1 or $1.25, depending on the plan. The biggest difference between the three plans are how often the tolls increase and by how much.

"It gets into the nuances of how quick people want to, I guess, accept rates going up," said Reema Griffith, executive director of the Washington State Transportation Commission. "When we talk about increases these aren't dollars, or anything significant."

Whichever option is chosen, tolls would continue until the $200 million tunnel bill is paid off in 2045. The state legislature would have to decide at that point whether to reduce or eliminate the toll altogether.

Visit here to comment online or by phone or learn more about the series of meetings.

WATCH: March 2018 tour of SR 99 tunnel

The commission spent over a year studying toll rates, possible exemptions, and traffic impacts of tolling. They aim to generate enough revenue to cover specific costs, including toll operations, maintenance, and construction debt payments. Initial toll rates will not cover future repair and replacement costs.

The state legislature will review future toll increases and determine if toll revenue should cover other costs.

The Washington Department of Transportation hopes the tunnel will open in October.

The public comment period for the tolling plans is open until July 17, and the official tolling option will be announced mid-July. The tolling rates will be finalized in the fall after another comment period.

Here are the complete details about each of the plans discussed:

Option A: Toll rates for FY 2019-21

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. $1.25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. $1.25

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are four different toll rates over six time periods on weekdays.

- Beginning in July 2022, toll rates increase 3 percent, every three years for all days of the week.

Option B: Toll rates for FY 2019-20

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. $1.25

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. $1.00

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. $1.50

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. $1.50

8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are four different toll rates over eight time periods on weekdays.

- Beginning in July 2020, there will be annual toll rate increases of 3.5 percent for five years that will apply to the weekday rates only.

Option C: Toll rates for FY 2019-24

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. $1.25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. $1.75

7 p.m. – 11 p.m. $1.25

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are five different toll rates over seven time periods on weekdays.

- There are no toll rate increases during first five years of tolling. Then there are three toll rate increases of 5 percent each, taking place in July of 2024, 2029, and 2034, for all days of the week.

