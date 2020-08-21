SR 520 floating bridge closed this weekend between Seattle and Eastside for improvements

Both directions of SR 520 between 92nd Avenue NE and Montlake Boulevard will be fully closed from Friday, Aug. 21 at 11 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 24 at 5 a.m.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing both directions of the SR 520 bridge this weekend so crews can make improvements.

The floating bridge connects Seattle to the Eastside of King County.

WSDOT crews will realign the traffic lanes of SR 520 near the Montlake Boulevard ramps to prepare for the foundations for the Montlake lid, according to a statement.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, the following changes will be in effect:

The Montlake on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed.

The eastbound SR 520 off-ramp exit to Montlake Boulevard will remain open.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open. The temporary path, which goes under SR 520, will be open during the day with flaggers present and closed at night.