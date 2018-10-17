Drivers in Seattle can expect delays this weekend as Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews inspect State Route 99, known as the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Southbound SR 99 closed Friday at 9 p.m. from the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street. The roadway will reopen Monday by 5 a.m.

The northbound lanes of SR 99 were closed for 11 hours on Saturday from the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street. The northbound lanes reopened to traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bridge inspectors will complete their final scheduled inspection of the Alaskan Way Viaduct during the lanes closures, and continue progress on the new Seattle tunnel.

The viaduct was repaired and strengthened after the powerful Nisqually earthquake in 2001. Inspectors close the bridge twice a year to make sure it is safe for drivers.

“Our bridge crews know every square inch of the Alaskan Way Viaduct through Seattle,” said Brian Nielsen, administrator of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program. “It is the most inspected structure in the state. Our engineers will make sure it continues to stay safe as we approach opening its replacement – the new SR 99 tunnel.”

WSDOT says crews will also pour concrete for the future highway at the Seattle tunnel’s south portal during the closure.

Ahead of the tunnel's opening, the state plans to close State Route 99 through Seattle for about three weeks beginning Jan. 11.

The tunnel is scheduled to open in early 2019.

