Sound Transit north line service canceled Monday due to mudslide

The Sounder north line service has been canceled for Monday, Jan. 4, due to a mudslide between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations.

MUKILTEO, Wash — A mudslide caused by the heavy rains this weekend is impacting Sound Transit trains in the north Sound.

Sound Transit said its north line service has been canceled for Monday, Jan. 4, due to a mudslide between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations.

As long as there are no additional events, the north line service should resume Tuesday, Jan. 5, Sound Transit said.

Passengers can take the regularly scheduled bus service as an alternative. Here is a list of the schedule.

Western Washington was hammered with heavy rain in the lowlands Saturday night, which has increased the threat of mudslides. Another storm is expected to arrive Sunday night bringing more heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow.