SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County will launch a series of public houses in hopes that residents will help decide where to place two new light rail stations.

The voter-approved Sound Transit 3 project will bring light rail service to Snohomish County by 2036. Service will extend just north of Lynnwood to Everett via Paine Field.

County officials are hoping to receive feedback about options for two light rail stations in unincorporated areas of the county. Each station has two possible locations that planners with the project are hoping to narrow down.

Officials are considering putting the Mariner Station west of Interstate 5 either on 130th Street or 8th Avenue West.

The Mariner station could be located on 8th Avenue West or 130th Street west of I-5 near Everett.

Snohomish County

The Ash Way Station could be located on the west side of I-5 at 164th Street Southwest or east of I-5 at the same cross-street.

The Ash Way Station could be located on the west side of I-5 at 164th Street Southwest or east of I-5 at 164th Street Southwest.

Snohomish County

An in-person open house will take place July 15 at Mariner High School in Everett from 5-7 p.m. A second in-person open house will be in Lynnwood at Oak Heights Elementary on July 25 from 5-7 p.m. The county will also allow feedback online until July 31.