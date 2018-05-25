A sinkhole formed under Highway 2 near Skykomish. It's something drivers should expect will affect their commute for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

It happened at Milepost 53, according to WSDOT. The highway is one lane in each direction, which means drivers should plan on alternating traffic on the open lane.

WSDOT says it will have to fill the hole before reopening the freeway.

If you are looking to avoid the traffic, WSDOT says drivers should consider taking I-90, the North Cascades Highway, or Highway 12 further south as possible alternate routes.

“If you’re traveling east and west, you need to expect a lot of extra volume with you today and potentially into the holiday weekend,” Lisa Van Cise with WSDOT said.

It’s possible Highway 2 could be down to just one lane for the entire Memorial Day weekend, but WSDOT says it’s hard to give an estimated time for the road to open.

“It’s hard to give an estimate on the end time of this. I would plan at least through today (Friday),” Van Cise said. “It just depends on how long it takes to do this very critical emergency repair work so we can’t have traffic traveling over the top of a hole underneath part of US 2.”

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused the sinkhole to form.

