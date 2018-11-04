Drivers should brace for a major closure of northbound Interstate 5 through Seattle this weekend. All northbound lanes will be closed from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way, starting Friday at 8 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Take a deeper dive into the reasons behind the closures on WSDOT's blog.
The northbound closure will have a residual effect on other major roadways, including Interstate 90, Interstate 405, and state routes 99, 509 and 599.
This weekend's construction project is weather-dependent. To accommodate as many projects as possible in the construction season, WSDOT said they look for opportunities to combine closures when appropriate.
The weekend forecast calls for partly-sunny skies with scattered showers.
WATCH: Drone video I-5 construction on the weekend of April 20-22
The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints. More closures are planned later this summer:
- July 13 - 16: Full northbound closure
- Aug. 10 - 13: Weekend lane reductions: Two lanes open
WSDOT says project planners worked closely with the stadiums and downtown associations to find the fewest traffic conflicts. They suggest the following alternatives for drivers:
- Use public transportation
- Use light rail
- Carpool or vanpool
- Bike
- Walk
- Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead.
- Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.
- Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $51.2 million.
Westbound US 2 between Snohomish and Everett was scheduled to close Friday, but the work was postponed to June 23 due to inclement weather.