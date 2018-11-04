Drivers should brace for a major closure of northbound Interstate 5 through Seattle this weekend. All northbound lanes will be closed from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way, starting Friday at 8 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Take a deeper dive into the reasons behind the closures on WSDOT's blog.

The northbound closure will have a residual effect on other major roadways, including Interstate 90, Interstate 405, and state routes 99, 509 and 599.

This weekend's construction project is weather-dependent. To accommodate as many projects as possible in the construction season, WSDOT said they look for opportunities to combine closures when appropriate.

The weekend forecast calls for partly-sunny skies with scattered showers.

WATCH: Drone video I-5 construction on the weekend of April 20-22

The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints. More closures are planned later this summer:

July 13 - 16: Full northbound closure

Aug. 10 - 13: Weekend lane reductions: Two lanes open

WSDOT says project planners worked closely with the stadiums and downtown associations to find the fewest traffic conflicts. They suggest the following alternatives for drivers:

Use public transportation

Use light rail

Carpool or vanpool

Bike

Walk

Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead.

Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.

Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $51.2 million.

Westbound US 2 between Snohomish and Everett was scheduled to close Friday, but the work was postponed to June 23 due to inclement weather.

‼️POSTPONED: The westbound US 2 trestle will NOT be closed this weekend due to inclement weather in the forecast. The closure has been rescheduled for the weekend of June 23. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/1OHbMHsUhn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 31, 2018

