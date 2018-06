A semi-truck driver on Interstate 5 fell asleep behind the wheel before crashing off an overpass in Lakewood Thursday night.

The Washington State Patrol said the truck left I-5 and landed onto 96th Street below. The trailer was destroyed, sending its contents across the roadway.

The driver was not seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police shut down the roadway surrounding the truck for the investigation and clean-up efforts.

Lakewood: Tonight a semi traveling NB I-5 left the freeway and ended up down on 96th St. Prelim investigation indicates the driver fell asleep. No serious injuries and no other vehicles involved. 96th closed with an unknown ETA to re-open. pic.twitter.com/tiJkwtcQOO — Trooper Guy Gill (@wspd1pio) June 1, 2018

© 2018 KING