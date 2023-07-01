x
2 northbound I-5 lanes reopen after 'major collision' in Federal Way

There is no estimated time of a full reopening.
Credit: WSDOT

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "major collision" is blocking all but two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way just south of State Route 18 Saturday morning. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the fire is out as of 7 a.m., WSDOT said drivers should avoid northbound I-5 north of Fife and use alternate routes such as State Route 99 if possible. WSDOT fire tweeted about the incident just after 6 a.m.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured. Emergency crews are at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Those traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

