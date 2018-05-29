Work officially started Tuesday on the long-delayed Lander Street overpass in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. The project involves building an elevated road over the railroad tracks on S. Lander Street to help relieve traffic congestion.

Lander will be closed to traffic from 1st Avenue S. to 3rd Avenue S. as crews build the new overpass, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2020.

Drivers can use S. Holgate or S. Spokane streets as alternate routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation says pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained, along with access to businesses along Lander Street.

Traffic signal timing and roadway striping have been adjusted to help keep traffic moving at 1st Avenue and Holgate, and Horton Avenue S. and Hanford Avenue S.

SDOT has also added a temporary signal at 4th Avenue and S. Forest Street.

Lander Street is an essential east-west route to SODO along with being an active train crossing. SDOT says the road currently to be closed over 100 times a day and causes traffic delays and is a potential safety risk.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $100 million with contributions from the City of Seattle and other project partners including Washington state, the Port of Seattle, the BNSF Railway, and $45 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

