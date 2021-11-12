x
Seattle's University Bridge stuck upright for hours

The University Bridge got stuck upright Friday after a transformer that operates the brake system burned out.
Credit: SDOT
The University Bridge in Seattle got stuck upright on Nov. 12, 2021, blocking traffic from Eastlake to the University District.

SEATTLE — The University Bridge in Seattle is closed to traffic Friday due to a mechanical issue.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) tweeted about the closure about 10:30 a.m., and it was still closed mid-afternoon. An SDOT spokesperson said at 3 p.m. the bridge repair was expected to take "a few hours."

One of the transformers that operates the bridge’s brake system burned out, according to SDOT.

Crews are on site and working to repair the issue.

