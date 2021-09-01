I-5, Montlake Bridge work in Seattle could disrupt traffic this weekend

People planning to drive to the Sounders FC or Mariners games in Seattle this weekend should plan ahead as two major construction projects will be underway.

SEATTLE — Drivers planning to attend the Seattle Sounders FC or Mariners games this weekend should plan ahead and allow for extra time due to two major construction projects.

Preservation work on Interstate 5 in Seattle will be taking place Friday night through Monday morning as part of the Revive I-5 project.

All southbound I-5 traffic will funnel through the collector-distributor at I-90 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) replace expansion joints.

In addition, I-5 Express Lanes will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday while crews replace 26 broken concrete panels.

But that's not all, drivers.

The work on I-5 will happen simultaneously with Montlake Bridge work. The Montlake Bridge will close to vehicle traffic from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the first of five scheduled weekend closures, according to WSDOT.

Pedestrian and bicyclist access will be maintained on one side of the bridge during this first weekend but may be restricted during the following closures.

The Seattle Sounders will host Minnesota United at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lumen Field. The Mariners will play the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.