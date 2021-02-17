Street parking rates increase in parts of Seattle

To improve customer access to businesses, the Seattle Department of Transportation will adjust street parking rates on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

SEATTLE — The cost of parking your car on the street in parts of Seattle will change this week.

The rate changes will go into effect Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Here's everything you need to know:

Parking rates will decrease to 50 cents per hour in the morning in parts of the Chinatown International District.

Parking rates will go up to $1 or $1.50 per hour in parts of Ballard, Chinatown International District, Denny Triangle, First Hill, Pike-Pine and South Lake Union.

Parking will remain 50 cents per hour in other times and locations.

Three-minute and 15-minute loading zones remain free.

Before the pandemic, Seattle's paid parking rates varied from 50 cents to $5 per hour.

The city resumed on-street parking enforcement in July after enforcement was suspended in April for the stay-at-home order. SDOT said Tuesday it wanted to "start conservatively" to adjust parking rates based on demand as the city recovers from the economic crisis of the pandemic.