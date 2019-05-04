Multiple closures of southbound I-5 this weekend will mean detours and delays for drivers.

Seattle I-5 closures

The next phase of I-5 rehabilitation in Seattle, known as Revive I-5, means more traffic closures and delays for drivers.

All mainline southbound I-5 lanes from just south of James Street to just north of the Sixth Avenue South off-ramp will be closed Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The westbound I-90 on-ramp and Edgar Martinez/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

During the closure, all southbound I-5 traffic will be diverted to the collector distributor lanes. Drivers should plan on taking alternative routes and expect delays during Revive I-5 work.

The work is weather-dependent.

In the upcoming months, Washington State Department of Transportation contract crews will work on about 4 miles of southbound I-5 between Spring Street in downtown Seattle and South Lucile Street near Boeing Field. Crews will repair and replace concrete panels, grind the surface of the pavement, and repave several on- and off-ramps.

Closures will occur as early as 8 p.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on weekends. Construction is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2019.

Tacoma closures, detours

Two exit ramps off of southbound I-5 will be closed in Tacoma this weekend for construction. Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound South 38th Street and exit 132B to westbound State Route 16 will close Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to South 56th Street.

The I-705, State Route 7 and Pacific Avenue ramps to southbound I-5 will detour to westbound State Route 16 before getting back on southbound I-5. Police will be in the area to direct traffic at the South 38th street interchange while crews put up new light. The road should clear up Sunday by 8 a.m. when work will be done.

Then drivers will be able to turn left or right when exiting to South 38th Street Drivers coming from I-705, State Route 7 and Pacific Avenue will be on one lane on the new southbound I-5 bridge until June.

Give yourself plenty of time for travel this weekend.

