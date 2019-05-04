The next phase of I-5 rehabilitation in Seattle, known as Revive I-5, means more traffic closures and delays for drivers.

All mainline southbound I-5 lanes from just south of James Street to just north of the Sixth Avenue South off-ramp will be closed Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The westbound I-90 on-ramp and Edgar Martinez/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

During the closure, all southbound I-5 traffic will be diverted to the collector distributor lanes.

The work is weather-dependent.

Drivers who use southbound I-5 through downtown Seattle late at night and during early morning hours should plan on taking additional routes and expect delays during Revive I-5.

In the upcoming months, Washington State Department of Transportation contract crews will work on about 4 miles of southbound I-5 between Spring Street in downtown Seattle and South Lucile Street near Boeing Field. Crews will repair and replace concrete panels, grind the surface of the pavement, and repave several on- and off-ramps.

Closures will occur as early as 8 p.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on weekends.

“Since this section of I-5 opened in the mid-1960s, cracks and ruts have developed in the lanes that now carry about 120,000 vehicles each day,” said WSDOT Engineering Manager Messay Shiferaw. “It’s vital that we perform these repairs now so we can keep the region’s main north-south route operating for decades to come.”

Construction is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2019.