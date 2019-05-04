The next phase of I-5 rehabilitation in Seattle, known as Revive I-5, means more traffic closures and delays for drivers.

The southbound Interstate 5 collector distributor lanes will be closed at Airport Way Monday from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp and the James Street/Sixth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, southbound I-5 traffic that would normally take the collector distributor lanes will be detoured through SODO.

The Monday night work is construction that was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was postponed due to rain. The rescheduled time frame is also weather-dependent.

The rest of the week will bring more closures on I-5.

All mainline southbound I-5 lanes from just south of James Street to north of the Sixth Avenue South off-ramp will be closed nightly from Tuesday through Friday between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. The westbound I-90 on-ramp and Edgar Martinez/Fourth Avenue South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, all southbound I-5 traffic will be diverted to the collector distributor lanes.

Drivers who use southbound I-5 through downtown Seattle late at night and during early morning hours should plan on taking additional routes and expect delays during Revive I-5.

In the upcoming months, Washington State Department of Transportation contract crews will work on about 4 miles of southbound I-5 between Spring Street in downtown Seattle and South Lucile Street near Boeing Field. Crews will repair and replace concrete panels, grind the surface of the pavement, and repave several on- and off-ramps.

Closures will occur as early as 8 p.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on weekends.

“Since this section of I-5 opened in the mid-1960s, cracks and ruts have developed in the lanes that now carry about 120,000 vehicles each day,” said WSDOT Engineering Manager Messay Shiferaw. “It’s vital that we perform these repairs now so we can keep the region’s main north-south route operating for decades to come.”

Construction is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2019.