Here's what you should know about this weekend's road closures, construction in Seattle

SEATTLE — Prepare for another round of construction closures this weekend.
Road work is planned in Seattle, Lake Stevens and on the Eastside that could impact your weekend plans.
Here are the several construction closures to monitor:
- SR 99 closure: The SR 99 tunnel in Seattle will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday in both directions for maintenance.
- Montlake Boulevard closure: Montlake Boulevard in Seattle near State Route 520 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. This closure will be between East Roanoke Street and East Hamlin Street and includes the SR 520 ramps to Montlake. Detours will be in place.
- Interstate 405 closure: Two lanes between Coal Creek Parkway and NE Sixth Street in Bellevue along northbound I-405 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews are paving and installing drain systems along the highway.
- State Route 9 closure: Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night, SR 9 in Lake Stevens will be closed through Thursday evening at 5 p.m. This closure will be between State Route 204 and Lundeen Parkway, but a detour is in place for Lundeen Parkway and Market Place. Construction crews are building a new roundabout to Vernon Road and North Davies Road during the closure.