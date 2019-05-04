The next phase of I-5 rehabilitation in Seattle means more summer closures and delays for drivers.

Beginning Friday, April 5, crews contracting with the Washington State Department of Transportation will launch "Revive I-5" for the southbound lanes of the freeway. Drivers who use southbound I-5 through downtown Seattle late at night and during early morning hours should plan on taking additional routes and expect delays.

Though the summer, crews will work on about 4 miles of southbound I-5 between Spring Street in downtown Seattle and South Lucile Street near Boeing Field. Crews will repair and replace concrete panels, grind the surface of the pavement, and repave several on- and off-ramps.

Closures will occur as early as 8 p.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on weekends.

At times, all lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed through downtown, shifting traffic into collector-distributor lanes.

The majority of the work is weather-dependent.

“Since this section of I-5 opened in the mid-1960s, cracks and ruts have developed in the lanes that now carry about 120,000 vehicles each day,” said WSDOT Engineering Manager Messay Shiferaw. “It’s vital that we perform these repairs now so we can keep the region’s main north-south route operating for decades to come.”

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall.