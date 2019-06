One person is dead and two children are in critical condition after a deadly rollover crash along Redmond-Fall City Road NE.

Redmond-Fall City Road NE (State Route 202) was fully blocked near Ames Lake Road for hours on Tuesday morning, according to Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson.

Two vehicles were involved, according to Trooper Johnson. It was originally reported one vehicle was involved.

The road reopened around 10 a.m.