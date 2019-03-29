More than 150 law enforcement agencies around Washington state began keeping an extra eye out for drivers on their phones Thursday.

There will be extra patrols until April 14 looking closely for distracted drivers, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Under the “Driving Under the Influence of Electronics" law, also known as E-DUI, drivers may not hold electronic devices while driving or stopped in traffic.

The law restricts hands-free use to a single touch.

“If you’re distracted, law enforcement is focused on finding and ticketing you,” Traffic Safety Commission Program Manager Erika Mascorro said.

RELATED: Things drivers still don’t know about Washington’s distracted driving law

Washington’s distracted driving law covers more than just texting or talking on the phone. Drivers can also receive a citation for other distracted driving practices like putting on makeup, flipping through radio stations, or eating.

“Drivers can dangerously lose their focus on other activities that shift their focus and full engagement from driving, which the E-DUI law calls ‘dangerously distracted,’” Mascorro said.

The first offense for distracted driving costs $136. The second ticket in five years costs $234. A driver's insurance company will also be notified in case of a cell phone ticket.