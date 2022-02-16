x
Driver flees scene after striking, killing pedestrian in Orting

State Route 162 is fully blocked in both directions while authorities investigate.
Credit: Trooper Robert Reyer, Washington State Patrol
One person was struck and killed walking along State Route 162 Wednesday evening according to Trooper Robert Reyer with the Washington State Patrol. The motorist responsible fled the scene.

ORTING, Wash. — One person is dead and a suspect is at large after a hit-and-run in Orting. 

A pedestrian was struck by a car along State Route 162 at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington Trooper Robert Reyer. 

The driver responsible fled the scene, according to a tweet from Reyer. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR 162 is closed in both directions while authorities investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

