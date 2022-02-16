Driver flees scene after striking, killing pedestrian in Orting

State Route 162 is fully blocked in both directions while authorities investigate.

ORTING, Wash. — One person is dead and a suspect is at large after a hit-and-run in Orting.

A pedestrian was struck by a car along State Route 162 at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington Trooper Robert Reyer.

The driver responsible fled the scene, according to a tweet from Reyer.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR 162 is closed in both directions while authorities investigate.

🚨1Car/pedestrian #collision on SR-162 at Orville Rd. E in #Orting



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.