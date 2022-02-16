Driver flees scene after striking, killing pedestrian in Orting

ORTING, Wash. — One person is dead and a suspect is at large after a hit-and-run in Orting.
A pedestrian was struck by a car along State Route 162 at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington Trooper Robert Reyer.
The driver responsible fled the scene, according to a tweet from Reyer.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
SR 162 is closed in both directions while authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
