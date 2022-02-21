Oil spill closes eastbound Roxbury Street in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood

It will likely take several hours for crews to safely clean the spill and reopen the roadway.

SEATTLE — An oil spill Monday has closed all eastbound lanes of SW Roxbury Street between 8th Avenue SW and Myers Way S between White Center and South Park.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the city’s public utility department responded to the area shortly before 10:45 a.m. and began safely cleaning the spill.

SDOT said it will likely take several hours for crews to clean the spill.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

SDOT did not provide any further information on what caused the oil spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

