Northgate, UW light rail service disruption may continue into evening commute

Riders can take a shuttle bus between the Northgate and UW stations during the outage.

SEATTLE — Light rail service between the University of Washington and Northgate stations was disrupted Thursday afternoon due to a system failure.

The interruption was first reported on the 1 Line at about 10:45 a.m. and could continue through the evening commute, according to Sound Transit.

A shuttle bus is in place for riders to get between Northgate and UW.

An alert on Sound Transit’s website said there was a fire, life and safety system failure at the Northgate, Roosevelt and U District stations, which was causing the service interruption.

An alert was sent to riders, according to a Sound Transit spokesperson.

Trains are operating normally between UW and Angle Lake, although Sound Transit said delays were possible.

Riders should get on the shuttle buses at the following locations:

Shuttle bus stops heading toward Northgate Station

UW Station - on westbound NE Pacific St just west of Montlake Blvd NE - Bay 2

U District Station - on westbound NE 45th St just east of Brooklyn Av NE - Bay 2

Roosevelt Station - on northbound 12th Av NE just north of NE 65th St

