Northgate, UW light rail service disruption may continue into evening commute

SEATTLE — Light rail service between the University of Washington and Northgate stations was disrupted Thursday afternoon due to a system failure.
The interruption was first reported on the 1 Line at about 10:45 a.m. and could continue through the evening commute, according to Sound Transit.
A shuttle bus is in place for riders to get between Northgate and UW.
An alert on Sound Transit’s website said there was a fire, life and safety system failure at the Northgate, Roosevelt and U District stations, which was causing the service interruption.
An alert was sent to riders, according to a Sound Transit spokesperson.
Trains are operating normally between UW and Angle Lake, although Sound Transit said delays were possible.
Riders should get on the shuttle buses at the following locations:
Shuttle bus stops heading toward Northgate Station
- UW Station - on westbound NE Pacific St just west of Montlake Blvd NE - Bay 2
- U District Station - on westbound NE 45th St just east of Brooklyn Av NE - Bay 2
- Roosevelt Station - on northbound 12th Av NE just north of NE 65th St
Shuttle bus stops heading toward Angle Station
- Northgate Station - on southbound Northgate Station Rd just north of NE 100th St
- Roosevelt Station - on southbound 12th Av NE just north of NE 66th St
- U District Station - on westbound NE 45th St just west of University Way NE - Bay 3
- UW Station - on southbound Montlake Blvd NE just south of NE Pacific Pl - Bay 3