Right lanes of northbound I-5 closed in Kent for guardrail repairs after semi-truck crash

The closure is expected to last through the morning commute Wednesday.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Drivers are being warned to expect congestion on northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 516 in Kent Wednesday morning for guardrail repairs.

The repairs come after a semi-truck struck the guardrail on the right side of the roadway shortly before 5 a.m.

The crash had the right lane closed, which caused a significant backup, but the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned the closures would have to expand.

As of 6:20 a.m., the backup was 6 miles long, according to the WSDOT.

⚠️ It's going to be a really slow commute heading north on I-5 from Federal Way this morning. A semi truck collision on northbound I-5 north of SR 516 has closed the right lane. Crews are working to tow the semi. pic.twitter.com/vhwH6dpctz — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 30, 2022

“Once the semi is removed, our contractor will need to closed two right lanes to begin guardrail repairs,” the WSDOT wrote on Twitter.

Roughly 25 sections of the rail, including 100 posts, were damaged and will have to be fixed.

The WSDOT said drivers should expect the closure to last through the morning commute.

Travelers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.