Truck hits underside of I-5 overpass in Ferndale, forcing hours-long closure

All northbound lanes were shut down at Portal Way as crews assessed the damage Sunday afternoon.
Credit: WSDOT
An over-sized truck hit the underside of an I-5 overpass in Ferndale Nov. 21, 2021.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed in Ferndale for hours after a dump truck struck the underside of the freeway overpass.

The truck was traveling west on Portal Way when it hit the overpass, exposing rebar, according to Washington state Trooper Rocky Oliphant. Portal Way runs under I-5.

Northbound lanes were closed from around 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

The truck was not at the scene when police arrived. The trucking company was identified and is cooperating, according to Trooper Oliphant.

