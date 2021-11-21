Truck hits underside of I-5 overpass in Ferndale, forcing hours-long closure

All northbound lanes were shut down at Portal Way as crews assessed the damage Sunday afternoon.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed in Ferndale for hours after a dump truck struck the underside of the freeway overpass.

The truck was traveling west on Portal Way when it hit the overpass, exposing rebar, according to Washington state Trooper Rocky Oliphant. Portal Way runs under I-5.

Northbound lanes were closed from around 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.