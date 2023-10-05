North Cascades Highway SR 20 re-opens after winter closure

State Route 20 reopened Wednesday after being closed for the winter season.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH CASCADE, Wash. — State Route 20 through the North Cascades re-opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday after being closed for the winter season.

On Monday, crew supervisors reviewed road conditions and confirmed the route was in good condition and could reopen.

Highway 20 has been closed since Nov. 8 between Ross Dam Trailhead and Early Winters gate. The route is typically closed between November and May each winter, due to snow conditions and avalanche risk. In 2021, Highway 20 was closed from Nov. 9 to May 28. In 2020, the route closed on Nov. 12 and did not reopen until June 4.

At the beginning of March, snow levels measured 100 inches in the North Cascades. Due to a weekend of warm weather in the lowlands, crews were able to begin clearing the route on March 27. To clear the route, teams begin work on both the east and west sides of the SR 20, working their way toward the middle.

Snow Cats, plows, and excavators are used to clear the roads of snow and debris. Warming temperatures help the crews, as snow starts to melt. Clearing the route takes six to eight weeks on average. Crews make some small-scale repairs as they move through the Cascades, fixing sections of road, signs, and guardrails that were damaged during the winter closure.

WSDOT is reminding those who are planning to travel along the newly re-opened SR 20 that there are few rest stops and no cell service. WSDOT is also encouraging people to plan for delays, as several construction projects are planned for the summer.

In June, work will being on replacing the second culvert for the SR 20 Skagit River Fish project. Work is expected to begin for the Red Creek Fish Passage this summer.