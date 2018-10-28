The seasonal gate to Artist Point in Whatcom County has closed for the winter, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The stretch of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway closes annually from milepost 54.55 to milepost 57.26 when snow makes the roadway impassable for vehicles.

WSDOT closes the road, because steep hillsides and sharp curves make it unsafe for crews to clear and dangerous for travelers to navigate during the winter.

It is still accessible by snowshoe, fat-tire bicycle, or on foot until the roadway re-opens in 2019.

Mount Baker Highway typically opens in July and closes in late September or early October after the first major snowfall, according to WSDOT.

State Route 542 remained open for 130 days this year, making it the second longest season it’s remained open. In 2015, Mount Baker Highway stayed open for 171 days.

