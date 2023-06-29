Northbound I-5 crash cleared in Marysville

Injuries were reported from the two-car crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

MARYSVILLE, Wash — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are back open in Marysville after a two-car crash near state Route 528 Thursday morning.

All lanes were blocked for several hours, and at one point traffic backed up into Everett near the U.S. 2 interchange, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported Thursday at about 7:20 a.m.

Injuries were reported, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Washington State Patrol, fire crews and medical aid responded to the scene, WSDOT said.

Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes, WSDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.