Westbound Maple Valley Highway closed near Renton due to truck crash

A cement truck and a semi-truck collided Wednesday, spilling cement and fuel on Maple Valley Highway at 140th Way Southeast.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — All westbound lanes of Maple Valley Highway at 140th Way Southeast near Renton are blocked due to a semi-truck and cement truck crash.

The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:45 a.m. on Maple Valley Highway, or State Route 169. Both the semi-truck and the cement truck crashed on their sides, spilling cement and fuel onto the intersection and the Cedar River Trail, which is next to the roadway.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the Renton Police Department.

Due to the damaged traffic poles and spilled material, the highway will likely be closed for “several hours,” Renton police said about noon.

Eastbound traffic is open but is very congested, according to Renton police. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

