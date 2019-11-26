The cities of Renton, Des Moines, and Fife each had a red-light camera that gave gave out more tickets last year than anywhere else in Washington state, a KING 5 analysis of statewide data found.

The red-light camera at the intersection of Benson Drive South and South Puget Drive in Renton caught westbound drivers 28,822 times in 2018 — the highest number of citations issued statewide.

It's almost double the amount of tickets issued at the state's second red-light camera hot spot — the right-hand turn lane at Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway in Des Moines. The red-light camera at that intersection caught westbound drivers 15,699 times last year, according to city data.

RELATED: Renton considers ditching some red-light cameras after police chief orders review

In Fife, at 54th Avenue East and 20th Street, southbound drivers were issued red-light camera citations 10,762 times last year. Lynnwood and Federal Way issued the fourth and fifth highest number of citations from a single red-light camera.

In 2018, the city of Seattle had more red-light and school-zone cameras than anywhere else in the state. The highest-ticketing red-light camera in Seattle, which recorded just over 3,700 red-light runners in 2018, is located at James Street and 6th Avenue. The highest-ticketing school-zone cameras are located near two Seattle schools: Mercer Middle School and Montlake Elementary.

Want to see where the red-light and school-zone cameras are in your neighborhood? Use the interactive map below to filter by location, number of citations, and fine amount.

EXPLORE: Washington Red Light & School Zone Cameras in 2018

(Click on the arrow in the lower right corner to enlarge the graphic.)

EXPLORE: Red Light School Zone Camera Citations By City And Year

(Click on the arrow in the lower right corner to enlarge the graphic)