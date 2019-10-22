EVERETT, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers to be ready for delays during Wednesday morning's commute as their crews continue to clean up debris from a log jam along US 2.

Heavy rains caused a pile of lumber to accumulate in the Snohomish River along US 2 near Everett on Tuesday afternoon.

WSDOT said a crane, an excavator and boats were brought in to help remove the debris.

The equipment is blocking the right lane of eastbound US 2 from Everett and it's expected to remain closed through Wednesday morning. There is no estimated time for re-opening.

WSDOT officials said they're working as quickly as possible to clear away the debris and ensure the logs do not cause any structural damage to the bridge.

There's no word yet on exactly how long the cleanup will take.