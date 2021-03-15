Link light rail to close between UW and SODO stations each weekend in April

Crews will work to connect the East Link systems during the closure. Link shuttle buses will make surface stops at the closed stations between SODO and UW.

SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced Monday Link light rail stations from the SODO station to the University of Washington (UW) station will be closed for five consecutive weekends in April for East Link systems construction.

Crews will be working to connect the overhead catenary power and train signal systems for East Link to the existing system, Sound Transit officials said in a news release.

The work will require closures on the following weekends from 10 p.m. on Fridays until 4 a.m. on Mondays:

April 2-4

April 9-11

April 16-18

April 23-25

April 30-May 2

During these weekends, the Link light rail will run from the Angle Lake station to the SODO station, then Link shuttle buses will make surface stops at the closed stations between the UW and SODO station.

The shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes over the weekend and every 15 minutes on Friday night. Link light rail trains will run every 15 minutes between the Angle Lake station and the SODO station. Sound Transit said riders should budget extra time for their trips, which could take up to 45 minutes between the SODO and UW stations.