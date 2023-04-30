1 killed, 1 injured in fiery 2-car crash that closed southbound I-405 in Renton

Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation showed two cars in the HOV lane engulfed in flames just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

RENTON, Wash. — One person is dead and another was transported to the hospital following a fiery two-vehicle crash that closed the southbound Interstate 405 lanes in Renton overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said one vehicle was traveling northbound on SR 167 in the southbound lanes at Talbot St. and struck the second vehicle head-on just before 3 .a.m. Sunday.WSP reported drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

All southbound I-405 lanes reopened north of State Route 167 just after 7:45 a.m. following the crash. The lanes were closed for multiple hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation showed the cars in the HOV lane engulfed in flames.

The video also captured multiple good samaritans pulling over onto the shoulder to try and help before emergency crews responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

